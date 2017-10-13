Librarian surprised UNH with $4 million—now critics blast UNH for how it's spending the money

Critics raised eyebrows at how the school decided to spend the gift: $100,000 to the library, as Morin requested, and $1 million to a video scoreboard for the newly renovated football stadium, which has already set UNH back $25 million.

Not surprisingly, the decision to funnel a quarter of Morin's generous gift towards a new scoreboard — and just the bare minimum towards the library — has sparked a backlash.

"Apparently, $25 million just wasn't enough," wrote New Hampshire graduate Claire Cortese, who called the administrative decision "a complete disgrace to the spirit and memory of Robert Morin."

Another UNH grad, Kristine Newhall, chimed in: "I am not inherently opposed to some of the money going to the football program. I am opposed to it going to a scoreboard which, in the age of planned obsolescence, will be out of date in 5? 10? Years.

"Use it to endow a scholarship for a player who wants to go to grad school maybe. … Pay it forward; make it meaningful."

According to UNH, Morin became a football buff towards the end of his life. "In the last 15 months of his life Morin lived in an assisted living center where he started watching football games on television, mastering the rules and names of the players and teams," the school wrote in a 2016 press release.

As a new investigative piece by Deadspin shows, many aren't convinced.