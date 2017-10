Nabisco's Oreo brand cookies just unveiled a new challenge: Correctly guess its new mystery flavor, and you could win up to $50,000.

According to the brand's contest website, one person could win the grand prize of $50,000, and five others could win $10,000 first prizes.

To submit a guess, contestants can purchase Oreo's new "Mystery" package, taste the cookies and submit their answer on Oreo's website.