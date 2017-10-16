Self-made millionaire: Quit looking for the right industry—here's what to do instead

Many millennials are looking for the right career that will provide them enough income to not only live comfortably but also actually make enough each month to have a surplus to put towards savings. Too many Americans, young and old, are living paycheck to paycheck.

If you want to get off the hamster wheel, you need to find the right job with the right company. Where do you start?

Don't focus on an industry, focus on people. You need to make a list of 3-5 people you would want to work for. These are the individuals that can offer you opportunity — and believe me, that's what most millennials need right now, an opportunity.

Don't just think about salary. Think about what the opportunity is.