VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Self-made millionaire: Quit looking for the right industry—here's what to do instead

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone
Courtesy of Grant Cardone
Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone

Many millennials are looking for the right career that will provide them enough income to not only live comfortably but also actually make enough each month to have a surplus to put towards savings. Too many Americans, young and old, are living paycheck to paycheck.

If you want to get off the hamster wheel, you need to find the right job with the right company. Where do you start?

Don't focus on an industry, focus on people. You need to make a list of 3-5 people you would want to work for. These are the individuals that can offer you opportunity — and believe me, that's what most millennials need right now, an opportunity.

Don't just think about salary. Think about what the opportunity is.

This is what college graduates need to hear
This is what college graduates need to hear   

Once you make your list of who you would want to work for, then it's time to research them more and figure out how you could help them. Once you have a plan, you need to get their attention, or at least their secretary's, and convince them to interview you.

This takes sales skills, as everything in life is a sale.

When you land the interview, you can be qualified, nice and a desirable employee, but you can still easily blow your chance. Here are some simple tips to keep in mind:

  • Don't ask about benefits such as health care and vacation time.
  • Don't ask how much you're going to be paid.
  • Do tell how you will solve their problems and bring in revenue.
This is how millennials can catch up to the boomer generation
This is how millennials can catch up to the boomer generation   

The most important thing to keep in mind is that you must approach every opportunity understanding that the only thing a company is interested in today is revenue. Anyone that can directly or indirectly assist in revenue creation is desirable, period.

Things like being a "team player," "loyalty" and "dependability" may be some of your attributes, but they will not land you a job. Besides, everyone says those things in an interview.

"Sell yourself to the right people and show them how you can make them money."

Young graduates need to realize that it takes a lot of pressure to create a diamond. If you want a dream job, it's not going to land in your lap. You're going to have to sell yourself to the right people and show them how you can make them money.

If you lack the confidence or skills to do this, now is the time to bury yourself in books and audio programs that will teach you how to sell.

So, if you're looking for a job, don't just focus on one industry. Keep an open mind and focus instead on people. What kind of person would you want to work for? Who is doing the kinds of things you want to assist with? How much could you help them? Brainstorm 3-5 people today that could change your life forever.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone: This is why 'men will almost always win the money game'

Self-made millionaire: Working too hard is not the cause of burnout
Self-made millionaire: Working too hard is not the cause of burnout   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...