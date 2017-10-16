Mark Cuban gives a 17-year-old who pitched him on 'Shark Tank' his top advice for getting ahead

Seventeen-year-old Ehan Kamat went on ABC's "Shark Tank" hoping for an investment in his company. Instead, he walked away with something that could be more valuable — life advice from billionaire Mark Cuban.

In his pitch on Sunday for Solemender, which sells freeze-able rollers meant to relieve foot pain, Kamat explained to the sharks that although he is young, (he was heading into his senior year of high school at the time the show taped) he is dedicated to the business. In fact, he says he's willing to forgo college in order to work on the company.

That plan didn't sit well with Cuban.

"That is a bad idea," Cuban says. His advice instead? "Learn, learn, learn. The greatest competitive advantage is knowledge."

Cuban argued it is crucial to go to school and learn how to run the business.

"Learning accounting, learning finance, learning marketing, the more you can pull together, the quicker you can make decisions, the more competitive you can be, the greater advantage," he explains. "You can run this off the net, and you're smart enough to hire somebody to go to all of the doctors' offices and grow it from there."

Kamat initially created his product to help his mom soothe her foot aches. "I hated seeing her in pain so I figured, there has got to be a way to help her out," he explains on the show.