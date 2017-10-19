Look inside the $85 million custom-built mansion where Gigi and Bella Hadid grew up

Developer Mohamed Hadid has built dozens of decadent homes for wealthy clients. But the mansion he designed for himself and lived in for over a decade with his famous family, including model daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid, is truly one-of-a-kind.
And one affluent buyer could soon call it home themselves: The Beverly Hills estate where the Hadid sisters grew up is currently on the market for $85 million, as featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
Let's take a look inside.
The 35,000-square-foot house stretches across 2.2 acres of land. On the first floor, guests can take a seat in the Parisian-style sitting room or grab a chair at the dining room table as crystal chandeliers sparkle overhead.
There's abundant places to relax, including the colossal kitchen and two adjacent family rooms.
Much of the artwork found throughout the house are original pieces painted by Hadid himself.
Upstairs, the house features six bedrooms, including Gigi's former living space. The sister's stayed there when with their dad. (Hadid is divorced from their mother, Yolanda Hadid.)
Bella and Gigi Hadid at Milan Fashion Week
The 5,000-square-foot master suite is twice the size of the typical American home and cloaked in custom-made silk dressings. Hadid's closet takes up a good amount of that space, with floor-to-ceiling, glass-fronted cabinets and an enormous center island.
And this isn't your parents' basement. In place of old carpet and forgotten treadmills, the lowest level of Hadid's home features a walk-in wine cellar, card room filled with leather furnishings and a grand ballroom. There's also a home theater with custom-designed furniture and intricate crown molding.
Hadid's favorite space, however, is the subterranean Moroccan room, laden with silk pillows and calming candles. The hidden space is a signature for Hadid, who incorporates a form of the room into every house he designs.
"This room, specifically, was built totally in Morocco," Hadid tells "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" host Robert Frank. "It was sent over here to be assembled."
Inside the Moroccan room, Hadid also placed an underground Turkish bath and a false wall that slides away to reveal a soundproof bedroom fit for a king.
In the backyard, a sweeping infinity pools overlooks Beverly Hills from above.
The estate's lucky buyer won't just be getting impeccable design and a breathtaking property, however. "Whoever buys it, I will paint two portraits for him and her," Hadid says.
