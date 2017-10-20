The 7 essential behaviors of highly creative people

The most commonly held belief about creativity is that it's elusive, esoteric and unique only to the anointed few.

The ancient Greeks believed that creativity was this divine attendant spirit that came to human beings from some distant and unknowable source, for distant and unknowable reasons. They called these spirits daemons.The Romans had a similar idea as well but called the spirit a genius.

Centuries later, not much has changed. The only difference is that we no longer attribute creativity to divine spirits, but to special individuals. We think that it's only Beethoven, Picasso and Mozart who have creative genius.

Except that's not true.

Today, we deconstruct and analyse even the most elusive of processes. We come to understand that there are specific behaviors and mindsets which anyone can use to reach a desired result.

Here are the seven behaviors of highly creative people.