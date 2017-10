Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett is known for spending as much as 80 percent of his day reading.

But when he's not reading or working, chances are the billionaire is playing bridge.

"I play a lot ... at least four sessions a week, about two hours a session," Buffett told Thomas Heath of the Washington Post in a recent interview. That's a minimum of eight hours a week.

Buffett, who is, at 87 years old, as sharp as ever, likes the challenges that the game of bridge presents.