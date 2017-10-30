3 tricks to help you succeed at anything, from the NFL's first female coach

At five feet two inches tall, Jen Welter isn't exactly the type of person you'd expect to see on the sidelines of an NFL football game. But she's never let anyone's preconceived notions stand in the way of her success.

She became a linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals during their training camp and the 2015 preseason, making her the first woman to coach in the NFL. Before that, she was a running back for indoor professional team the Texas Revolution and one of only a few women who've played for men's professional teams.

She's also played women's professional football, including for Team USA, which took home two gold medals in in the American Football's (IFAF) Women's World Championship in 2010 and 2013.

Whether it was in the NFL or playing on a men's team, there were many times when Welter was the only woman in the room.