Quit bad habits with these 11 top tips

I made a change at age 25 that transformed my life forever. I quit doing weekends like 99 percent of society. I stopped spending money I didn't have. I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking. I stopped trying to impress people. I stopped making excuses. Most importantly, I stopped lying to myself and operating below my potential.

Instead of partying, relaxing, and kicking back, I got my hustle on and worked. This one habit saved me millions of dollars. I'm not saying you have to work every weekend. There are times and places for relaxation, but wasting every weekend was self-defeating.

To break my bad habits, I simply made the decision that I wanted success more than temporary fun. So, keep your eye on the outcome: what will you gain by breaking this bad habit? When you decide to let go of your own worst habit, I promise you, it will change everything.

—Grant Cardone, top sales expert who has built a $500-million real estate empire, and NYT-bestselling author of "Be Obsessed or Be Average"; follow Grant on Facebook or YouTube