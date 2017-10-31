This new, tongue-in-cheek campaign uses a page from ABI's playbook. The global #TakeCraftBack campaign not only declares the importance of independent ownership of U.S. breweries but also represents the craft brewing community's intent to take craft back from Big Beer. After all, independent ownership does matter to many beer lovers — and for good reason. Craft brewers put community over corporation, people and principles over profit, and beer over the bottom line.

If indie ownership wasn't important, why wouldn't ABI put its name on the labels of their acquired, formerly independent beer brands? Beer drinkers know that big brewers are buying up little brewers, but it's hard to tell who has been purchased based on the beer label and packaging. We have the right to know who makes our beer. ABI intends to dominate and forever alter the beer market by presenting purchased brands as if they were truly, authentically independent — thus presenting an illusion of choice to distributors and retailers and narrowing real choice for us beer lovers. This type of illusion should not become a common marketplace reality.

Here in the United States, craft brewers represent 98 percent of today's 5,700 breweries, yet they have less than 13 percent market share by volume. Think about that. Is that a balanced beer marketplace? Speaking of balance, ever wonder why many of your local beer brands are not on the liquor-store shelf or restaurant menu? Ask Big Beer — they have lots of influence on who sells what.

Indeed, $213 billion is a stretch. But hey, craft brewers are entrepreneurs and eternal optimists. It's OK to dream. The astronomical number for this goal — the largest "crowdfunding" effort ever in the history of man and womankind as we know it — helps put the gigantic size of this one, specific global beer company in perspective: If everyone on the planet gave $10 to the campaign, we would still only be about a third of the way there. No, actual dollars aren't being collected here, just pledges of support.

Change is more likely to come from people choosing a craft beer from a small, independent brewer. You get the idea.

—By Julia Herz, craft beer program director, Brewers Association