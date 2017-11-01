Hate speaking in meetings? Try this simple conversation trick

If you're someone who struggles in large meetings or impromptu work discussions, getting recognition can feel nearly impossible.

Entrepreneur, author and self-described introvert Morra Aarons-Mele knows this feeling all too well. Like many other introverts, she prefers one-on-one interactions, working in quiet spaces and can sometimes feel drained rather than energized after attending large social events, she writes in her book, "Hiding in the Bathroom."

"Introverts are people who need time and space to think," she tells CNBC Make It.

Though she recognizes that the simple "introverts vs. extroverts" dichotomy doesn't explain all workplace situations, she says the distinction can be helpful in helping people understand how to be more successful at the office.