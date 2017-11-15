How two moms came up with a million-dollar invention to keep guacamole from browning

"If we can do it, anybody can do it," said Jane Och, co-founder of Guac-Lock.

Guac-Lock is a storage container that solves one of America's biggest party problems: keeping guacamole from turning brown. After four difficult years of product development, it launched in 2016 and is already on track for $1 million in sales this year.

"If we can do it, anybody can do it," repeated her friend and co-founder Sharon Prince. (The two founders do a lot of repeating and finishing each other's sentences.)

Both women started their professional careers as investment managers and then switched to raising children while still doing consulting work. They met through their kids, became good friends and then stepsisters (more on that later), and finally became empty nesters.

Then they got bored.

One day in 2012, Och was in her kitchen taking a container of guacamole out of the fridge when she commented on how fresh it looked unopened, even though it had been in there for days.

"I realized if I don't touch this container of guacamole, it will never turn brown," she said. "The second I put a chip in it, there's space. So I thought if somehow we could eliminate that space, then we've maybe solved this age-old problem."

Prince agreed. "Guacamole was becoming so popular, avocados were coming more and more into style. ... Let's try and solve the problem!"