Why the CEO behind one of the largest cryptocurrencies left AOL and Yahoo for blockchain

It's hard to avoid cryptocurrency talk these days. Yet just a few years ago, blockchain was a little-known technology.

So for Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, leaving behind a career at the likes of AOL and Yahoo was a risky proposition.

"For me, joining this industry was a belief that there is something, a movement, a fundamental change happening," Garlinghouse told CNBC at the Singapore FinTech Festival on Wednesday.

Financial technology start-up Ripple is the owner of XRP, currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization — behind the likes of Ethereum and Bitcoin — according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The California-based start-up was founded in 2012 and allows financial institutions to process their customers' payments from any place in the world "instantly" and "reliably," using blockchain.

Prior to working in the blockchain space, Garlinghouse held senior positions in other businesses, including as AOL's president of consumer applications; he worked at Yahoo for six years. Garlinghouse started at Ripple as chief operating officer in 2015, before going on to become its CEO.