This 20-year-old who made West Point history has been named a Rhodes Scholar

According to the Associated Press, women make up just 20 percent of cadets, who are mostly commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army after graduation. In 2014, the Academy created a diversity office to help widen its student demographics and recruit more women and African-Americans for department heads and leaders.

Pam Locke, who serves as Askew's mentor, was one of two African-American women to graduate from West Point's first class of women in 1980. She tells the AP that to date, the academy averages less than 20 African-American women graduating each year out of a class of 1,000 students.

"And yet, out of that 20 we got a first captain," she says of Askew's new appointment. "Isn't that amazing?"

For many, Askew's history-making position came as no surprise. According to The New York Times, the young leader served as her school's student body president in high school, was the captain of her volleyball team, started her school's Black Student Union and spent her high school summers volunteering at an orphanage in the Dominican Republic.