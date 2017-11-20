This 20-year-old who made West Point history has been named a Rhodes Scholar

At just 20 years old, Simone Askew has already made history.
In August, she became the first African-American woman to hold the position of First Captain of the U.S. Military Academy's Corps of Cadets. Now, the Fairfax, Virginia native is upping her accomplishments after recently being named a Rhodes Scholar, The Washington Post reports.
Askew is among 32 U.S. students selected for the prestigious scholarship out of 866 candidates. She is one of 10 African-Americans chosen, the most ever in a single Rhodes class. Under the scholarship, recipients will have two or three expenses-paid years of study at Oxford University in England. In some instances, funding can be provided for four years.