Hey, Jeff Bezos: Amazon has stiff competition on Main Street this Saturday

Amazon has proved over and over again this year their potential to take down virtually any competition standing in its way. But there's one day out of the year that may prove mom-and-pop brick-and-mortar shops have an advantage over Jeff Bezos' 20-year-old online retail powerhouse.

More than half of American households with an Amazon Prime membership will bundle up and head to their local mom-and-pop shops on Small Business Saturday, according to the latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, released Friday.

A national sample of 7,754 consumers participated in the study last week to track holiday spending trends. Of the total, 3,954 were women.

"Amazon is so dominant, but it doesn't seem like that's coming at the expense of small businesses when it comes to holiday shopping," says SurveyMonkey research scientist Laura Wronski. "I think the common thought is that Amazon and small businesses are at war, but that doesn't seem to be the case when it comes to Small Business Saturday."