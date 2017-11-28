Self-made billionaire Ray Dalio says the most successful leaders share 3 traits

Investor Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 out of his two-bedroom New York City apartment. Today, it's the world's largest hedge fund, managing about $160 billion in assets.

Throughout his career, the 68-year-old self-made billionaire studied some of history's greatest business leaders, including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, and he discussed what he has learned in a recent podcast with Tony Robbins.

When Robbins asked Dalio about the commonalities among these titans of business, three specific traits came to mind: