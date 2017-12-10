5 easy chicken meals you can prep for the week that will save you time and money   

Making more of your own food can save you big in the long run. It helped one millennial pay off more than $70,000 in loans and become a millionaire by 35.

That said, preparing lunch or dinner every day costs you something else: time. But while cooking can be a big time suck, with the right strategies, it doesn't have to be.

By meal prepping on Sundays, you won't even have to think about cooking during the work week. Plus, you'll be less inclined to blow your budget on takeout when your dinners are ready and waiting for you in the fridge.

For inspiration, here are five quick and easy meal-prep chicken recipes, provided by Tasty.