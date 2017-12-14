Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence shares the job she'd pursue if she wasn't acting

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Lawrence said she was always very family-focused when she was younger and never imagined herself being as career-focused as she is now.

"It's not something I knew about myself until I started becoming successful, and then I wanted to become more successful," she said. "I'd make a great movie, and then I'd want to make more great movies; I'd make money, I'd want to make more money. It was a mind-set I wasn't ever aware I had until my early 20s."

At 23, Lawrence earned $500,000 for the first installment of "Hunger Games." After the film earned $691 million in the box office, the actress received a whopping $10 million for the second installment. The first three "Hunger Game" films raked in over $2.3 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful film franchises in recent history.

Following its success, Lawrence secured roles in other highly-acclaimed films like "Silver Linings Playbook," which earned her an Oscar.

In 2017, without a new "Hunger Games" movie, Lawrence made $24 million thanks to new projects like "Mother!," "Red Sparrow" and her continuing contract with Dior.

But the young actress isn't the only person at the top of her game who dreamed of another, less-glamorous career.

At Summit Series in Los Angeles, Jeff Bezos told the audience that he would have taken up bartending if he hadn't founded Amazon. In a conversation with Bill Gates, billionaire investor Warren Buffet said he wanted to be a mattress tester, and in the "No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis" podcast, Rent The Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman said she always wanted to be a wedding singer.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: The 20 highest-paid actors in the world include 2 Ryans, 2 Toms and only 3 women