Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence shares the job she'd pursue if she wasn't acting

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the world's highest-paid and most sought-after actresses, so it's hard to imagine what she'd be doing if she wasn't on the big screen.

But in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence says she never dreamed she'd have the career she has now.

When asked what her dream life looked like growing up, the 27-year-old said, "I thought for a while maybe I could be an interior designer — that was the only job I knew about because my mom was friends with an interior designer."

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Lawrence said she was always very family-focused when she was younger and never imagined herself being as career-focused as she is now.

"It's not something I knew about myself until I started becoming successful, and then I wanted to become more successful," she said. "I'd make a great movie, and then I'd want to make more great movies; I'd make money, I'd want to make more money. It was a mind-set I wasn't ever aware I had until my early 20s."

At 23, Lawrence earned $500,000 for the first installment of "Hunger Games." After the film earned $691 million in the box office, the actress received a whopping $10 million for the second installment. The first three "Hunger Game" films raked in over $2.3 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful film franchises in recent history.

Following its success, Lawrence secured roles in other highly-acclaimed films like "Silver Linings Playbook," which earned her an Oscar.

In 2017, without a new "Hunger Games" movie, Lawrence made $24 million thanks to new projects like "Mother!," "Red Sparrow" and her continuing contract with Dior.

But the young actress isn't the only person at the top of her game who dreamed of another, less-glamorous career.

At Summit Series in Los Angeles, Jeff Bezos told the audience that he would have taken up bartending if he hadn't founded Amazon. In a conversation with Bill Gates, billionaire investor Warren Buffet said he wanted to be a mattress tester, and in the "No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis" podcast, Rent The Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman said she always wanted to be a wedding singer.

Don't miss: The 20 highest-paid actors in the world include 2 Ryans, 2 Toms and only 3 women

The highest paid actresses and actors
Hollywood's male stars make millions more than its A-list actresses   

