Parents could end up $227,000 richer if they accept one hard truth

"As parents, we tend to want to do everything we can to help our children succeed," says Andrea Coombes, NerdWallet's investing expert. "But sometimes we focus on the present at the expense of the future. … Put your own retirement savings plan front and center right now."

Think about it this way: If you don't set aside enough money for retirement, your child may have to support you in the future, which could end up being more expensive than student loans.

As certified financial planner Lazetta Braxton told CNBC: "I drive parents to think of themselves first — it's the greatest gift they can give their kids. Because there's no guarantee the kids will take care of them financially or otherwise in their old age."

At the end of the day, the decision of whether or not to support your adult kid is highly personal. And saving enough for retirement while helping them out financially is more than possible, especially if you start socking away money years in advance.

But if you're behind on your retirement savings, you may want to rethink covering your adult kids' bills — or at least be aware of how much it's costing you.

