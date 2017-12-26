If online sales dwindle, Haner says they will have to try selling their goods at craft fairs and farmer's markets instead, which is more labor intensive, time-consuming and could be difficult in the wintertime.

Indeed, Althea Erickson, the head of advocacy and impact at Etsy tells CNBC Make It that the little guys could be pushed out of the competition due to lack of resources and convenience, which sounds eerily familiar, like mom and pop brick-and-mortar shops closing thanks to big box stores domination over the last decade.

"If [small online businesses'] traffic were slower compared to a larger competitor, than our sellers would likely lose sales. And I think if you kind of expand that out, you see basically small businesses and micro-businesses being harmed at the expense of larger competitors and fewer of them starting and growing over the long-term."

She notes that in week before the vote, nearly 15,000 sellers on the site sent over 48,000 messages to Congress about the issue.

And there are also broader concerns.

Sarah Souther, founder of a Nashville-based candy company, has a retail store, but also sells her company's confections online. Souther said that when she founded The Bang Candy Company in 2010, it was built on the backbone of free internet — she relied on the web get the word out about her company and make it accessible to consumers. If that becomes cost-prohibitive, there will be consequences.