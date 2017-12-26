As Spotify streamers and Netflix bingers grapple with the looming threat of having to pay more for fast internet in the wake of the FCC's repeal on net neutrality rules, those who make their livelihood online are scrambling, worried that the future of their businesses could be at stake.
The FCC's recent decision to rollback Obama-era net neutrality rules has been met with fierce backlash from the National Small Business Association, e-commerce entrepreneurs and side-hustlers alike, who fear that if internet service providers can speed up, slow down or even restrict access to certain sites, costs associated with doing business online will go up and they'll lose customers.
Though internet service providers, such as AT&T and Verizon, have made statements reassuring consumers that they support the open internet and do not discriminate against content, many business owners are still sweating it.