'How to buy bitcoin': The 10 top tasks people Googled in 2017

Bitcoin
Anatoliy Zhdanov | Kommersant | Getty Images

Google recently released its list of the year's top trending topics and it may come as little surprise that "how to buy bitcoin" was one of the tasks people searched for most in 2017.

In recent months, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin have captured the attention of many people who are contemplating the risks and benefits of investing their money in digital currencies.

Successful individuals like legendary investor Jack Bogle and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary warn potential investors about the downside to putting their money in bitcoin. However, success stories like the Winklevoss twins, who are reportedly the world's first bitcoin billionaires, call into question whether or not the investment is a risk worth taking.

Topping bitcoin, which came in at No. 3 on Google's "how to" search list, are the tasks "how to make slime" and "how to make solar eclipse glasses."

A child playing with slime, the craze boosting glue sales
iStock | Getty Images
A child playing with slime, the craze boosting glue sales

Slime, which holds the No. 1 spot, became a trending topic in 2017 with the popularity of online videos showing various objects you can make from the gooey substance. On Instagram, you'll find more than 6 million posts if you search the #slime hashtag. Meanwhile, searching the topic on YouTube reveals that millions have watched slime videos.

In May, Newell Brands CEO Michael Polk spoke to CNBC's Jim Cramer about the impact slime is having on his business. As the parent company for Elmer's Glue, which is the main ingredient used in slime projects, Polk says the brand received nearly 200,000 social media mentions about slime from March to May of 2017. Retail sales of the liquid glue rose 25 percent in 2016 thanks to the trend.

Following how to make slime on Google's most searched list is "how to make solar eclipse glasses." In August, when the solar eclipse hit, many people scrambled to find the special glasses needed to watch the event. With top retailers selling out of the eyewear, and with experts warning the public to stay clear of counterfeits on the market, it's no surprise that many people turned to Google to figure out how to make their own spectacles.

Here's Google's full list of the top 10 "how to" searches of 2017:

1. How to make slime

2. How to make solar eclipse glasses

3. How to buy bitcoin

4. How to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor

5. How to make a fidget spinner

6. How to watch the solar eclipse

7. How to freeze your credit

8. How to play Powerball

9. How to screen record

10. How to lose belly fat fast

