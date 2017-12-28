'How to buy bitcoin': The 10 top tasks people Googled in 2017

Google recently released its list of the year's top trending topics and it may come as little surprise that "how to buy bitcoin" was one of the tasks people searched for most in 2017.

In recent months, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin have captured the attention of many people who are contemplating the risks and benefits of investing their money in digital currencies.

Successful individuals like legendary investor Jack Bogle and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary warn potential investors about the downside to putting their money in bitcoin. However, success stories like the Winklevoss twins, who are reportedly the world's first bitcoin billionaires, call into question whether or not the investment is a risk worth taking.

Topping bitcoin, which came in at No. 3 on Google's "how to" search list, are the tasks "how to make slime" and "how to make solar eclipse glasses."