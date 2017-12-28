VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The 10 jobs with the biggest annual cash bonuses

Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street"
Source: The Wolf of Wall Street
Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street"

If a hefty bonus is important to you, you may want to consider a career in finance or health care.

Professionals in those industries are "bringing home some serious cash at the end of the year," reports LinkedIn, which recently identified the roles with the largest bonuses from 2017. "It may also come as a surprise that there's only one tech role on the list."

Read on to see the 10 jobs that offered the highest annual bonuses this year, not including roles director-level and above. In case of a tie, the job whose bonus represents a higher percentage of total compensation took the higher spot, notes LinkedIn.

To give you a point of reference, the average U.S. professional earns an annual bonus of $1,797, according to Accounting Principals.

Here's the smartest and dumbest things to do with your end-of-year bonus
The smartest and dumbest things to do with your end-of-year bonus   

10. Wealth management advisor

Median annual bonus: $35,000
Median total salary: $124,000

9. Senior reservoir engineer

Median annual bonus: $37,500
Median total salary: $204,000

5 peculiar jobs you may not have known existed
Things you may not have known you could get paid to do   

8. Investment banking analyst

Median annual bonus: $45,000
Median total salary: $125,000

7. Orthopaedic surgeon

Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median total salary: $450,000

Geophysicist
Surprising jobs that pay more than $100,000 a year   

6. Radiologist

Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median total salary: $366,000

5. Cardiologist

Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median total salary: $360,000

Tired of your desk job? These jobs pay well and will get you moving.
Tired of your desk job? These jobs pay well and will get you moving.   

4. Surgeon

Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median total salary: $350,000

3. Equity research analyst

Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median total salary: $141,000

Here are the highest paying jobs with the fastest growth
Here are the highest paying jobs with the fastest growth   

2. Private equity associate

Median annual bonus: $85,000
Median total salary: $178,000

1. Investment banking associate

Median annual bonus: $100,000
Median total salary: $233,000

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: The 8 smartest things to do with your end-of-year bonus

The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree
The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...