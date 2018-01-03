This Michigan couple made millions and traveled the world raising yaks and alpacas   

"Alpacas will have a baby a year so a lot of times I'll describe them as dividends," Brad Sprouse says on the show. At the time, the ranch was averaging 20 babies a year, generating as much as $700,000 in sales.

For the yaks, which the Great Lakes Ranch still sells, there is also demand from consumers for protein.

"There is also the meat end of it, that has become crazy," she continues. "There are way more customers for meat from the yak end of the business than there is product."

The business has brought in millions over the years. With the money they make, the couple travels the world. According to the show, their list of travels includes "Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Costa Rica, Europe, Belize, Tibet and Panama," just to name a few.

"We get up every morning and we love what we do. This is the American Dream," Jandy says. "I don't see how life could get any better than that."

