It's not everyday that you're struck by something that makes you question your own senses.

But that's what happens when you experience the experimental cocktails at The Aviary NYC, the new high-concept bar imported from Chicago's most Michelin-starred chef, Grant Achatz, and his Alinea Group co-founder, Nick Kokonas.

Maybe it's because the cocktails can cost as much as two Kentucky Fried Chicken family meals. Maybe it's because when The Aviary first opened in Chicago in 2011 people waited six hours to be among the first samplers, according to Eater. Maybe it's because at its Manhattan outpost perched on the 35th floor of the luxe Mandarin Oriental hotel, the signature cocktail comes ensconced in a bag containing the aroma of an "everything" bagel.