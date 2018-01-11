The motor sports masters at Boss Hoss Cycle made this wacky looking vehicle – The Hoss Fly.
The motor sports masters at Boss Hoss Cycle made this wacky looking vehicle – The Hoss Fly.
According to Jay Leno, "people like vehicles that are just plain stupid, like this one." – The Hoss Fly.
The Hoss Fly is made up of a 400 horsepower Chevy engine.
For a more comfortable ride, the radiator sits in the rear of the Hoss Fly.
In a nutshell, the Hoss Fly is a barstool that sits on top of a car engine. That's it.
Jay Leno calls the Hoss Fly, "the world's fastest barstool."
Want to go backwards? The Hoss Fly tops off at 5 mph in reverse.
Fun fact: there are no brakes on the Hoss Fly.
The Hoss Fly V8 has a top speed of 25 mph.
The Hoss Fly can fit in a short bed pickup truck for easy transport.
The Hoss Fly has a whopping 5-gallon fuel capacity.
To control the Hoss Fly, step on the right pedal to throttle and the left pedal to speed forward or reverse.