The 1967 Munch Mammoth is one of Jay Leno's favorite motorcycles in his collection.
The 1967 Munch Mammoth is one of Jay Leno's favorite motorcycles in his collection.
Friedl Munch built the first Munch Mammoth in West Germany, in 1967.
The Munch Mammoth packs a twin-cylinder car engine for is motor.
Jay Leno says, the Munch Mammoth was probably the first motorcycle to have "automotive application" including a generator, alternator, two headlights, etc.
Fun fact: the Munch Mammoth requires two keys to start up.
In 1967, the Munch Mammoth was the fastest motorcycle money could buy. Its top speed was 130 mph.
The 1967 Munch Mammoth is mostly made out of magnesium-alloy, which is a highly combustible metal.
Appraiser extraordinaire Donald Osborne says the Munch Mammoth has appreciated to $100,000 today.
As little as 14 Munch Mammoth's were built when the first series of motorcycles rolled out.
When it rolled out in 1967, the Munch Mammoth's MSRP was $4,000.