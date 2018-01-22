"There's no shortage of money on planet Earth, only a shortage of people who think correctly about it," said Grant Cardone, international sales expert, best-selling author and radio show host of The Cardone Zone in an Entrepreneur article. "To become a millionaire, you must end the poverty thinking."
In addition to banishing fears of scarcity, you have to truly believe you'll be rich to get rich, he said.
"I went from nothing — no money, just ideas and a lot of hard work — to create a net worth that probably cannot be destroyed in my lifetime. The first step was making a decision and setting a target," said Cardone. "Every day for years, I wrote down this statement: 'I am worth over $100,000,000!' "
Set a goal and focus your thinking on believing that you can achieve it. Learn the money mantras to live by if you want to be rich.