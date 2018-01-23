Here's how 7 millennial leaders plan to accomplish their goals in 2018

It's the first month of the new year. Are you on your way to achieving your New Year's resolutions, or have you already faltered or given up completely?

According to business and life coach Tony Robbins, 80 percent of people give up on their New Year's resolutions by the second week of February because they don't have a solid plan in place.

To help you become part of the percentage that sets clear goals and sticks to them, CNBC Make It talked to seven millennial CEOs and executives about their goals for 2018 and their roadmap for success.

Porter Braswell, CEO and co-founder of Jopwell: