The core of any burger is, of course, the meat. For this deluxe sandwich, they used 16 ounces of Wagyu steak from Lone Mountain Ranch, which Josh says is 100 percent DNA-tested and genetically pure. At $89.25, it was the priciest single item in the burger.

After hand-chopping the steak and forming it into two patties, they were cooked with a generous scoop of truffle butter and topped with slices of cheese. "I've never smelled this going into a Mickey D's," Link noted as it browned.

Classic American cheese got an upgrade for this experiment. After melting down slices, Josh combined it with $11 worth of Camembert to create a cheesy hybrid he dubbed "Camemberican."