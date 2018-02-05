This is the 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado and it lives in Jay Leno's Garage.
The original MSRP for the 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado was $4,158.
On the 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado, Jay Leno loves the "eyebrow" on the popup headlights.
The 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado was revolutionary because it was the first modern front wheel drive American car.
Jay Leno revamped this 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado with a new chassis, custom wheels and twin turbo chargers.
When first released, the 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado was not commercially successful.
When Jay Leno was a kid, he thought this 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado was one of the most exciting cars he'd ever seen.
Fun fact: The 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado weighs 4200 lbs.
Packing a V8 with 375 horsepower, the 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado had a lot of power for its day according to Jay Leno.