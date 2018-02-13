Ex-Twitter CEO: This simple mental shift can help you land your next job

When you are ready for a professional change, figuring out what to do next can be confusing. Dick Costolo was in that position after stepping down as the CEO of Twitter in July 2015, and he got some great advice, which he says carried him through the process: Be a "fisher," not a "catcher."

In other words, go after what you are curious and passionate about, don't wait around to see what comes your way.

He learned this lesson from Peter Guber, the founder of the video and television company Mandalay Entertainment Group and former CEO of Sony Pictures.

"Peter and I sat down to dinner and he said, 'Listen, when I left Sony Entertainment in the '90s, I had all these offers of things to go do next," Costolo recalls.

Initially, Guber assumed he should accept one of those offers. But then he realized that would be too passive: "You're catching things, and those things that are coming at you are based on what you did before," Gruber explained to Costolo. Instead, Gruber wanted to actively chart his own course.

And that's exactly what he recommended Costolo do. "He said, 'Don't be a catcher, be a fisher,'" Costolo tells CNBC Make It.

"I thought that was great advice, and precisely the advice I took," he says. Costolo launched fitness start-up Chorus in January 2016.