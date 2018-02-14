"The way to do it is to look outside in, or long to short," Piyush Gupta said in an episode of CNBC's "Life Hacks Live."

"If you say I want to be an entrepreneur at the age of 40, then there's certain skills you need to make sure you acquire by the time you're 30 or 35."

Gupta advised thinking about the kind of job you'd ultimately like to have aged 40 or 50, and then working out the role you would need to be in and the skills you would need to develop to get there. He suggested doing that in increments of around five years.

"As you work back, you start getting a range of possibilities about the exposure and experience you need to have to qualify for the next thing," said Gupta.

Those exposures and experiences can be "very disparate," ranging from subject matter expertise to working across different geographies, he noted, and they can be incorporated at various stages.

"You can't do everything at once, but you can do this in a planned way. You can be systematic about it and you can shape your own career."

"It's really more about what you need to develop in yourself over a period of time, more than exactly what role you want in a particular context."