A Royal Thai Navy ship, the HTMS Thaimuang, shoves off from the harbor to patrol the Gulf of Thailand for Illegal, unreported and/or unregulated fishing.
Once on the HTMS Thaimuang's deck, it is evident that the ship is well armed. Above is its .50 cal deck gun.
Lieutenant Thanadet Jitprawat is responsible for supervising fishing boat inspections that the HTMS Thaimuang might engage in.
Out on the Gulf of Thailand, a fishing boat flying the Thai flag is identified.
The HTMS Thaimuang comes along side this first fishing boat in order to board it for inspection.
As the Thaimuang gets closer the diesel envelops the fishermen standing on mountains of fishing gear.
The Thaimuang pulls close and latches alongside the boat in order to board it.
Once the boat is latched, the tactical team can board the boat in order to begin the inspection.
The tactical team on board a Thai fishing boat completing an inspection.