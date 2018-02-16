I used an investing app for the first time and it made for the easiest $300 I ever saved

When it comes to managing my money, I like to keep things as simple as possible. I automate everything, so my bills are paid automatically at the end of each month, and a set amount of money goes directly to my savings and retirement accounts every other week.

While I'm not one to mess with a well-oiled machine, the more I heard about apps that automatically invest your money, the more intrigued I became. I decided there'd be no harm in experimenting with one so, about a year ago, I downloaded Stash, an app that lets you become an investor with as little as $5.

I answered a few basic questions about my age, income and time horizon and, based off of those responses, the app recommended investments that suited my risk profile. Next, I linked my checking account and made my first $5 investment.