Before the Olympics, Adam Rippon was broke and living in his coach's basement

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon made a splash in his Olympic debut, quickly becoming a fan favorite and even landing a spot on the podium during week one of the Games.

But just a few years ago, the Olympic medalist was struggling to make ends meet, and resorted to swiping apples from his gym to save money.

As he told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Squawk Box: "Six years ago, I had no money to my name. I was living in my coach's basement. I just leased a car and I got a letter in the mail saying that my credit was so bad that they needed to take the car back.

"My coach co-signed on the lease so that I could keep the car and he said: 'I trust you. And I trust that you're going to work hard.'"