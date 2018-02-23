Lin-Manuel Miranda composed the hit musical "Hamilton." He is a MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. He won the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. He's earned 16 Tony Nominations and won 11 Tony Awards. And the list goes on. He is successful in many ways.

For parents who dream of raising a successful child, Miranda's mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, who is a psychologist, shares her best advice: Be your children's greatest advocate.

"You need to be aware of what your children's worries and fears are and constantly reassure them," Towns-Miranda says to People for its Latina Love Project.

Though he is a titan now, Lin-Manuel was anxious as a child, his mother says.

"He had a very intimate relationship with the school nurse because he would get headaches and stomach aches about all sorts of things," says Towns-Miranda.

Often, Towns-Miranda would do relaxation and breathing exercises with her son.

Luz Miranda-Crespo, Lin-Manuel's sister, is the chief financial officer of the MirRam Group, a political and government affairs firms consulting firm co-founded by their father, Luis A. Miranda.

Also, Towns-Miranda says she kept up with what was going on in her children's daily lives.

"I would ask them, 'What was the best thing that happened in school today?', 'What was the worst thing that happened in school today?' so I could keep my finger on the pulse of day-to-day, what's good, what's bad, what's worrying them," says Towns-Miranda.

Fundamentally, Towns-Miranda says she was present and always encouraging.

"To not be available or be indifferent is almost the equivalent of tearing them down because neglect and indifference is tantamount to rejecting your children," says Towns-Miranda.

"I have worked in hospitals and clinics where I hear parents tear their kids down, and it just tears me apart because if you are not even supporting and bolstering your child, why would anybody else?"