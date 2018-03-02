Bon Jovi and his son launched a rosé wine and it's flying off the shelves

Rosé wine is a staple in the Bongiovi household.

"We've always had a bit of an infatuation with it," Jesse Bongiovi, the 23-year-old-son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, tells CNBC Make It. "Whenever we'd go out to the Hamptons, we'd always bring cases and cases of the stuff. We like to think we were drinking it before it was cool."

About two years ago, the father-son duo were out on the porch enjoying a bottle with Jesse's college roommate, Ali Thomas. "My dad had always referred to rosé as 'pink juice,'" Bongiovi recalls. But that night, "we said, 'no, no, no. We call it Hampton Water now.' We all kind of laughed about it and he was like, 'Aw man, that would be a funny name for a rosé.'"

Today, you can find Diving into Hampton Water, a unique rosé the three created, on shelves in New York and New Jersey. Soon, it'll be available all along the east coast.