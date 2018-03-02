Why Verizon's CEO is banking on diversity—and asking men to help

Verizon's CEO Lowell McAdam is focused on growing the diversity in his ranks, not just because it's the right thing to do, but because he believes it's key to the company's success.
"You're not going to win a complex environment that we are in if you don't have diversity of thought, diversity of opinion, diversity of experience — and that comes by bringing people of color and women to higher levels of the business," said McAdam at a conference for Makers, the Verizon-owned feminist media brand focused on telling stories about women.
Though the focus on creating more diverse management teams has intensified significantly of late, McAdam says these issues have been on the company's radar for at least a decade. And he says he's public about maintaining a zero-tolerance policy on any sort of harassment: "If you cross the line like that and disrespect a person of color or a woman, you're out of the business, there's no debate about it."