Why Verizon's CEO is banking on diversity—and asking men to help

Verizon is investing in ways to bring women more to higher levels within the organization. Thusfar, the company says it has achieved 59 percent workforce diversity and that six members of its 12-person board are women or people of color. The company also employs more than 11,000 members of the military and veterans and is committed to working with diverse suppliers.

Verizon is a founding partner, along with Cornell Tech and the City University of New York, of a tech education initiative targeting women undergraduates and graduate students to help grow the number of women working in technology.

To help grow the exposure of kids in K-12 schools to STEM, Verizon's Innovative Learning initiative brings free technology education and hands-on learning with the likes of Virtual Reality, to kids in underserved communities.

"We're trying to create that wave of women moving up in the organization so that someday they will be the CEO," says McAdam.

And change won't happen, McAdam says, without men being involved.

"A lot of men are afraid to do the wrong thing unintentionally and create some sort of backlash."

That's why, McAdam says, the company is encouraging men to become mentors and providing training to ensure they mentor more now, not less.

