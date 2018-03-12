7 things successful entrepreneurs do differently

What is it that successful entrepreneurs do differently? It's the million — or even billion — dollar question; and if the answer were obvious, we'd perhaps all be a lot richer.

According to Annette Kimmitt, EY's global growth markets leader, it all comes down to seven key factors.

Kimmitt has spent the past 30 years helping to grow start-ups into billion-dollar businesses. Her findings are based on feedback from some 250 of the most successful companies set up by EY's Entrepreneur of the Year alumni, and insights from the advisers who work with them.

"We found that the best high growth entrepreneurs were very deliberate in building out their capabilities across these seven drivers."