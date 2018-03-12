7 things successful entrepreneurs do differently

Customer
Focus not on the product itself, but on how it improves the customer experience.
"For the best companies, the customer is the central focus of everything they do."
People, behaviors and culture
To grow successfully, make sure your staff believes in the end goal.
"It's about bringing in staff who are the right cultural fit. Then, it's about investing in those people to make sure they evolve as the company develops."
Digital, technology and analytics
Continuously invest in intelligent innovation to keep up with competition.
"Think about the power of data in driving innovation."
Operations
Don't just think about processes, but have a focus on broader operations.
"(The best entrepreneurs) think about that end to end operating model; one that aligns with the business."
Funding and finance
Make sure funding is at the center of your growth strategy, rather than a side note.
"The companies that have done well in scaling put the deliberate pathway in early on."
Transactions and alliances
Acquisitions and partnership should be deliberate and respond to specific gaps. Do not use them purely for growth's sake.
"Early on, the top companies had a good understanding of the gaps they had in their business."
Risk
Be aware of the risks that could hurt your business.
"The best entrepreneurs are not scared of them, but they minimize the impact of them."
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!