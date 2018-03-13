3 things that can hurt your performance at work

Leaders have spent millions of dollars investing in various methodologies in the interest of improving an organization's performance. Six Sigma, Agile and Total Quality Management (TQM) are all management approaches that promise greater productivity, higher quality and faster delivery. Implementing any of these initiatives is a great investment in both finances and people.

But, despite the resources that go into these transformations, the overwhelming majority of them fail to produce the intended results. This is because what actually happens in your company is determined largely by your company's culture.

Let us first clearly define what "culture" means. Culture is the line a group draws that separates the behaviors they stand for, advocate and tolerate from the behaviors they will not tolerate. This line is always present and is being drawn and enforced at all times.

Here are three aspects of a company's culture that can promote or inhibit how your perform at work: