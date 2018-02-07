You can get more done by working less, studies show—here's how

Charles Darwin only worked about four hours a day and still was able to write "probably the single most famous book in the history of science," writes Alex Soojung-Kim Pang in the journal Nautilus. According to the Pang's research, Ernest Hemingway worked six hours a day, Gabriel Garcia Marquez hewed closer to five, Stephen King says anything over four is "strenuous," and Alice Munro, who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Literature, sticks to three.

These creators aren't lazy: They're efficient. And now there's a wealth of evidence to suggest that a few hours of intensive practice a day, as opposed to a couple four-hour blocks sandwiching a brief lunch break, is optimal for achieving success.

Basically, science shows, you can get more done in less time. And, by working too much, you might be holding yourself back.

But before you reduce your hours, you have to know how to use your hours the right way.