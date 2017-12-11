Oxford neuroscientist: These futuristic brain enhancements will be available sooner than you think   

Getty Images
Microsoft employee Gillian Pennington demonstrates the Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality (AR) viewer during the 2016 Microsoft Build Developer Conference on March 30, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
Of course, augmented reality headsets don't directly change your brain as do, say, implants.
Implant technology, Sandberg admits, will develop slowly throughout the next decade or so, but he affirms, "20 or 30 years down the line, [implants] might actually become quite relevant."
There are versions in use already. Cochlear implants help people who are deaf. Brain pacemakers maintain equilibrium in the brain for people with Parkinson's disease by emitting electrical signals, similar to how heart pacemakers regulate the heart. And some people with epilepsy have devices implanted to tame seizures.
But these applications are all for specific ailments. The invasive implants used to treat Parkinson's and epilepsy pose risks that are only deemed necessary when the conditions are too debilitating, and, typically, when other options have been exhausted.
To use brain implants to enhance people who are already healthy is a step further. "If implant technology gets cheaper, safer and less invasive," Sandberg says, "then people are going to be trying more and more [to test new applications]."
He speculates about the possibilities. People with cochlear implants can now listen to music straight from a microchip into their neural system. With a little reprogramming, he says, maybe you could perceive other waves, such as ultrasounds.