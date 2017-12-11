Oxford neuroscientist: These futuristic brain enhancements will be available sooner than you think   

Breakthroughs have already occurred. In the 1990s, neurologist Phil Kennedy built what he called the world's "first cyborg" by implanting wire electrodes into the brain of a paralyzed man and teaching him how to move a computer cursor with his mind.

Earlier this year, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk backed the company Neuralink with the intent of further developing brain-machine interfaces, a technology that would merge humans with computers and could, in theory, make knowledge downloadable. Today, researchers are testing prosthetic limbs that not only respond to thought but actually sense touch and send signals back to the brain.

The thing is, the breakthroughs don't usually live up to their hype, at least not immediately.

"There is this general problem that we tend to overestimate how fast technology goes in the short run, and underestimate in the long run," Sandberg tells CNBC Make It.

Citing a phenomenon represented by the Gartner Hype Cycle, he explains that when there is some big breakthrough in a new technology, investments go up, the media latches on and the public speculates excitedly about the possibilities. But expectations are inflated. This is the overestimation in the short term.

Shortly thereafter, once expectations go unmet, the public begins to lose interest and the hype wears down. But scientists continue their work and find real-world applications. This creates underestimation in the long term.