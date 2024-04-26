I'm a researcher who has interviewed over 100 people about loneliness: Here's my best advice

Most people do their best to avoid feeling lonely. Researcher Sam Carr, however, has embraced it.

The 46-year-old lecturer at the University of Bath is the self-proclaimed "scholar of loneliness" and has been studying it for the past six years and interviewed over 100 people about the feeling. His most recent research, the Loneliness Project, involved speaking to 80 older people from different countries to get a better understanding of what loneliness means for them.

"I think it's only recently that I've realized that loneliness is a big part of all human suffering. It's sort of like the common denominator," says Carr, who recently published a book called "All the Lonely People".

Carr tells CNBC Make It that while many people view loneliness as "some sort of undesirable pathology that we need to cure and get rid of," he sees it as anything but. "I actually see it as an inevitable part of life," he says, adding that "to be alive is to be lonely."