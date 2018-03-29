Bill Gates: This is my biggest weakness   

Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates.

During a Q&A with his wife Melinda and Lin-Manuel Miranda in New York City last month, one audience member asked Gates about his weaknesses when it came to running Microsoft and now the Gates Foundation.

His biggest weakness has always been "dealing with the hiring issues, the management issues," says Gates. "I always have to get other people to come in and help ... build up the team."

And any area he's not particularly passionate about could be considered a weakness, Gates adds: "Even areas like sales and accounting that weren't as exciting to me as the engineering pieces — if it's not exciting to you, you're probably not going to be as good at it, so we brought a ton of people in on those things."