When Ray Laureano and his wife graduated from college, they left school with a staggering amount of student loans. Between the two of them, they were over $200,000 in debt.

"We had a huge amount of student loans," says Ray. "I started researching how to pay them off quicker so we could get out from this debt."

After doing his homework, Ray came up with an unconventional approach to debt repayment. Although it goes against what most financial experts preach, it worked for him; Ray and his wife paid off over $70,000 in just one year.

Here's how they did it and what you need to know before copying Ray's strategy.