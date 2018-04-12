CFP: Before you run out and splurge with your tax refund, take this financial check up

While it may be tempting to splurge on a new spring wardrobe with your refund, tax season, even when you have a tax refund in hand, is actually the best time of year to do a financial check up first. Especially if you only take a good look at your money situation once a year, do it now.

At least in the short term, an annual check-in on your financial health will help you make sure you are on a path to financial freedom — and ideally, it will lead to more splurges like vacations, piano lessons and summer camp for the kids.

How do you get to financial freedom, you ask? Check your progress on the following points this and every year.