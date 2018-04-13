How to pick the best avocado, according to a guy who serves 6,000 a month   

"Never pick an avocado that is too soft, because once you open it, it will be dark inside and there is nothing you can do about it. That avocado is not good," Brachetti says.

Instead, the best method is to pick one that is hard and green, Brachetti suggests. Then, let it ripen at home over a few days.

"You can let it sit in your place for two to three days at 65 degrees, and [it] will ripen naturally," he says.

When ready to eat, the avocado's skin "will be tender but not too soft," Food Network reports.

There are also a few hacks to speed up the ripening process. One strategy is putting the avocado with other fruit like bananas or apples, Brachetti says.

"Another good trick is to put it in newspaper and put it, for example, in your oven at night so that it stays in a warm and dark environment," he suggests, adding that the oven should always be turned off. "This will accelerate the process one to two days compared to just leaving the avocado at room temperature."

If you don't have time to let an avocado ripen, pick based touch (tender) and on the color. Look for an avocado where the skin color is "turning brown, but it still has some shade of green," Brachetti says.

