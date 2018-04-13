When you're flipping the 500th burger of the day, or trying to placate a table of frustrated diners, it can be hard to see it; but that job at the local food joint could just be the most valuable of your life.

That's according to the CEO of Yum China, the country's largest restaurant company that manages big-name brands including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Don't worry. Joey Wat's not trying to coax you into a life behind the counter at one of her company's 7,900 restaurants.

But the three years she spent working at a Chinese restaurant before college were among the most important of her career, she claimed during an episode of CNBC's "Life Hacks Live," all thanks to the insights they gave her.