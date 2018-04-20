How Janice Bryant Howroyd turned a $900 loan from her mom into a billion-dollar business   

In 1978, Howroyd started ACT-1 Group at the front office of a rug shop in Beverly Hills, California with a $900 loan from her mother.

"I wanted a really classy address, but I didn't have really classy funds, so I borrowed $900 from my mom," she tells CNBC Make It. "That gave me about $1,500 to start my business."

She used the money to buy the necessary startup equipment she needed to get her company off the ground.

"I thought I was Judy Jetson when I got my fax machine," she says. "My business literally started with my fax machine, my phone and my contacts."

With very little entrepreneurial experience, Howroyd says she relied on early lessons from her parents to help her grow her company.

"So many of the business practices that I use still in my company today were practices that I learned from my mom," she says.

Growing up in Tarboro, North Carolina as one of 11 children, Howroyd says her parents taught her the benefits of being innovative with few resources. She attended segregated schools until the 11th grade and says she often learned from textbooks that were missing pages of information.

One time, as she complained about her lack of resources, she says her dad challenged her to continue to be better.

"He wouldn't accept it," she said. "He said, 'You're smart enough to figure out what's missing.'"

Her mom took matters a step further, and told Howroyd that once she figured out the missing information, she needed to write it down, tape it in the book and leave it for the next person behind her.

"She taught us many of the principles of making lots from nothing," she says. "And I think those things that she did and the way she worked with us really taught me so much about not only how to build my business, but how to sustain and innovate across the platforms that I work in today."