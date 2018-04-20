How Janice Bryant Howroyd turned a $900 loan from her mom into a billion-dollar business   

In the beginning, ACT-1 Group was a full-time placement company based out of California. Now, 40 years later, the business has expanded to offer full-time and temporary job placement options to more than 17,000 clients in 19 countries, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Brazil and the United Kingdom. The company has more than 2,800 employees.
According to Howroyd, ACT-1 Group provides services to its clients via a number of different platforms including its technology and management solutions company AgileOne, its staffing company AppleOne and its background checks and screening company A-Check.
"When you collect those organizations together, you've got the ACT-1 Group," she says.
While the company started with just a fax machine and phone, Howroyd knew that in order to succeed she had to keep up with technology. In 1995, her company became one of the first staffing agencies on the World Wide Web with the launch of appleone.com. During this time period, her company also continued to see yearly revenue growth, due to the increased demand for tech workers.
Today, the company is one of the largest staffing firms in the world. Howroyd credits much of her success to tapping into the $429 billion global staffing market. In 1989, she opened up her first office outside of the United States in Ontario, Canada. She says the key to making her company a success was understanding the difference between globalization and "glocalization."
"Globalization requires all of the regulatory, financial and infrastructure you need in order to expand the business across different geographies," she says. "Glocalization is what happens at the local point, like understanding the immediate cultural needs and how to fit that under a much larger business initiative that a company may have hired you to achieve for them."
Outside of expanding business operations beyond the U.S., Howroyd says that another key to her company's success is making the applicant the center of attention when servicing its clients.
"When we're working with companies to identify talent, that means that every person who's looking for a job is the focus of our attention," she says. "We're acting as agents for them, if you will. That's a bit different from what many companies in our industry have performed. It's certainly been a dynamic piece for how I think we have been able to grow."
As a mom of two, Howroyd says her family has also taken interest in making sure ACT-1 Group continues to be a success. Her son Brett is president of AppleOne, and her daughter Kay is in charge of the company's online branding.