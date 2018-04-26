What happens when Jay Leno pilots a $2.5 million giant fighting robot

On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," the late-night legend pilots a real-life, futuristic MegaBot and battles an oven. Frankly, the kitchen appliance never stood a chance.

The 15-foot, 15-ton robot fighter is equipped with weapons for hands. Plus, it's powered by a 430-horsepower Chevy V8 engine, making for the "most over-the-top use" of one Leno says he has ever seen.

"This is a classic example of, 'Absolute power corrupts absolutely,'" he says, before nearly striking himself in his robo-face with his robo-claw.